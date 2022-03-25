'There truly was a oneness in the church' | Toledoans gather at Rosary Cathedral Parish to pray for Ukraine

Pope Francis asked religious leaders across the world to join in on a consecration Friday to ask the Immaculate Heart of Mary for peace.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Pope Francis, and religious leaders across the world, prayed for peace Friday as Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine.

"Simply, it's an act of consecration asking the Immaculate Heart of Mary to bestow peace upon all nations and all peoples," Rev. Monsignor William Kubacki said.

The consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart dates back to Fatima more than 100 years ago.

"The act of consecration is really a prayer invoking Mary, asking her to intercede with her son for peace throughout the world," Kubacki said.

Those prayers were echoed Friday through the Rosary Cathedral Parish in Toledo.

"It really kind of strikes you how universal the Catholic church is, the same prayer whether it was in English, Latin or Spanish, is being prayed all across the globe today," Jack Kelly, who attended the consecration, said.

People of all ages, of different backgrounds and even faiths, came together as one united voice.

"There truly was a oneness in the church, every word that was spoken," Kubacki said.

The church also collected donations for Ukraine.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur suggested also giving support to surrounding countries, like Poland and Moldova that are taking in Ukrainians.

"Everyone is trying to figure out, 'How do we help halfway around the world?' We're finding ways for people to do that," Kaptur said.

Kelly said he had time during his lunch break, and decided to come as a way of showing support.