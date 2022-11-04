Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica making a stop in Findlay

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is making 31 stops around the country this summer. Findlay is its only Ohio destination.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Most of us know of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It's a granite memorial wall with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who did not make it home.

There’s a traveling replica of the memorial called The Wall That Heals and it's coming to Findlay.

The Wall That Heals is making 31 stops around the country this summer. Findlay is its only Ohio destination.

The three-quarter scale memorial arrives Tuesday, May 3. Volunteers are needed to put the pieces together for display at Owens Community College, located at 3200 Bright Rd. in Findlay.

It will open for viewing Thursday, May 5, and be open 24 hours a day until a closing ceremony on Sunday, May 8.

Well May is around the corner, we are still in need of volunteers click this link to sigh up... https://signup.com/go/dSmhVty Posted by The Wall that Heals Findlay on Wednesday, April 6, 2022