And many more: In celebration of its 25th birthday, The Victory Center purchases its 'forever home'

The new location, next door to its current digs, is 62% larger and has more private therapy rooms for cancer patients and survivors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Victory Center announced the purchase of what the cancer support organization calls its "forever home."

The organization plans to move into the new location, 3166 N. Republic Boulevard, in July. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, The Victory Center will host a grand opening open house for the public later this summer.

The new building is 62% larger and includes a dedicated support group room, two large activity areas, four private therapy rooms, an outdoor garden area, and much more.

A $100,000 grant from Toledo Community Oncology Program was given to The Victory Center for the new space.

“We cannot be more excited to finally be moving into TVC’s forever home,” Executive Director Dianne Barndt said. “With this additional space and a layout better suited to our needs, we will be able to offer more concurrent programming, as well as include larger class sizes. Our cancer survivors are going to love it!”

As part of the celebration of 25 years of service to the cancer community, The Victory Center has launched its Silver to Gold Campaign. They are looking for 25 donors to help them raise $50,000, and invite the public to join their mission of providing care, comfort and support to the TVC community.