The University of Toledo introduces new inclusive gender practices policy

A new policy would give everyone on campus the opportunity to go by their chosen name instead of their legal name.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is looking to be more inclusive.

A new policy would give people on campus the opportunity to go by their chosen name.

The Inclusive Gender Practices policy would essentially make all members of the university call others by their preferred first name.

And, for many students, this policy wouldn't change much.

"It's already been practiced," Charlie Lane, co-president of UToledo's Sexuality and Gender Alliance group, said. "I'm trans and I know people don't say your birth name, they're supposed to say your preferred name. I think I've only ever had one professor not say it."

Lane says this policy is one step closer to making sure everyone feels included.

"What it's really doing is, UT is saying that we stand with LGBT people, instead of against, which is kind of what's happening in state policy right now," he said.

WTOL 11 reached out to university officials to get more information about the policy.

A university spokesperson sent us this statement:

"The Inclusive Gender Practices policy has been proposed to respect and affirm the identity of all University of Toledo community members in accordance with our commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity. It is aligned with the University's LGBTQA+ Strategic Plan."

People have been able to leave their thoughts on the policy.

Although after March 21, the University will begin reviewing them. It says changes to the policy could happen depending on what input they receive.

You can read the policy here.