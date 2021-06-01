The summer reading program kicks off at the Toledo Lucas County Library

The program aims to keep kids on track for the upcoming school year by keeping them reading.

TOLEDO, Ohio — June is here, which means summer has unofficially made its way here! The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is kicking off the warmer weather with its summer reading program.

The goal of the program is to keep kids reading while school is out to keep them on track for when school is back in session. All you have to do is read or listen to a book for about 20 minutes a day for 30 days from now until Aug. 7.

Track your progress here and you'll receive a special reward of books, while being eligible for grand prize drawings including gift cards to local businesses.

The best part is, adults can get in on this, too! Parents who read with their kids and track their reading can be rewarded with Find Your Happy mugs.