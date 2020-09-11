The show must go on: Toledo Ballet to put on 80th anniversary performance of 'The Nutcracker'

The Toledo Ballet is offering limited in-person seating as well as a livestreaming ticket option, which is now available to the general public.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a wonderful holiday tradition for a lot of people, and the Toledo Ballet decided the show must go on!

The ballet announced Monday that it will still put on its 80th-anniversary performance of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

You can enjoy the longest-running annual production in the nation on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Toledo Ballet is offering limited in-person seating as well as a livestreaming ticket option, which is now available to the general public.

“I am thrilled that we will be performing our 80th Nutcracker, both live in-person and on our new streaming platform this December,” says Lisa Mayer-Lang, Artistic Director for Toledo Ballet. “Though it will look a little different than our usual Nutcracker because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is important to continue our annual tradition in this monumental year and to celebrate our annual tradition by implementing masks as well as a smaller cast so that we can perform as safely as possible for our beloved Toledo region audience members.”

Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker is a long-standing holiday tradition that tells the magical story of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince, and their adventures with toy soldiers, mice, dancing snowflakes, and a Sugar Plum Fairy in the dazzling Land of Sweets.

This year's performance will be put on in honor of the life and work of Marie Bollinger-Vogt the founder of the Toledo Ballet who passed away in June. The lead role will be named Marie, rather than the traditional Clara, in this year’s production to honor Bollinger-Vogt.

President and CEO of the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts Zak Vassar said this is one of the few Nutcracker productions that will be put on this unprecedented season.

This year’s production will be choreographed to a previously recorded soundtrack that was performed in collaboration with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Alain Trudel.

HOW TO WATCH: