"The Price is Right Live!" is coming back to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Heeerrrreeeee it comes, back to Toledo once again!
Get ready to secure your tickets for "The Price is Right Live!", which returns to Toledo on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater.
The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible participants a chance to "Come On Down" to win big prizes!
An ongoing game show program for nearly two decades, the Price is Right Live! has given out over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.
Tickets will open up for sale on May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. If you are interested in going to the show, visit the link here, or you can visit the Stranahan Theater's box office. You can also call for tickets at 419-381-8851.