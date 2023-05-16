"The Price is Right Live!" is coming back to Toledo

Mark your calendars for Friday, October 27, 2023... you may win big!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Heeerrrreeeee it comes, back to Toledo once again!

Get ready to secure your tickets for "The Price is Right Live!", which returns to Toledo on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible participants a chance to "Come On Down" to win big prizes!

An ongoing game show program for nearly two decades, the Price is Right Live! has given out over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.