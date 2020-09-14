'The Press & the Presidency' exhibit now open in Fremont

The historical exhibit explores the long history between America's free press and the nation's commander in chief.

FREMONT, Ohio — The ongoing relationship between the sitting president of the United States and the press goes all the way back to our nation's founding.

The newest exhibit at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont is called "The Press & The Presidency" It explores the long history of America's free press and its relationship with the country's commander in chief.

The exhibit features political cartoons, recordings of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's fireside chats, and the video of the first televised presidential debate.

The event even creatively shows how the press can spin a story to show support for or against the sitting president.

The exhibit was supposed to open in May but was delayed until now due to the coronavirus.

The goal is to leave visitors with a better understanding of this symbiotic relationship, and that tensions between the press and presidency go all the way back to George Washington.

"This is nothing new. Although today of course we have Twitter and we have Facebook, and Instagram and all of those things help not only the President but other elected officials to get their message out. They were always using different forms of media and members of the media to help get their message out and cultivating these relationships," said Kristina Smith, marketing and communications manager at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum