The positives and negatives of recreational marijuana potentially coming to Ohio

New legislation both in the U.S. House and Ohio House are pushing for legal cannabis, but do Ohioans want it?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Not long ago, marijuana was illegal throughout the entire country. Now, cannabis is currently legal for recreational use in 18 states, including Michigan, and legal for medical use in 37 states, including Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers introduced a bill on April 20, a day synonymous with smoking weed, to legalize the drug for recreational use. There's also an effort to get the initiative on the November ballot.

This all follows the U.S. House recently passing a bill to legalize recreational cannabis at the federal level.

Between the Ohio bills and the federal efforts, it's becoming more likely that legal recreational cannabis could come to Ohio.

However, people inside the Buckeye State are split on the matter.

Proponents say not only do they want to see recreational use become legal at the federal level, they believe Ohio is losing out on huge financial gains by not jumping on legalization now.

"Here in Toledo, being so close to the Michigan border, we're losing business to places like Adrian that have dispensaries where people can obtain cannabis for recreational or medical use. Right off the bat, if we legalized in Ohio, there would be an economic benefit that would come right away," Sean Nester, a marijuana proponent who fought for Toledo's Issue One in 2015, which saw the decriminalization of marijuana, said.



Wood County's Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said he's seen many drawbacks and dangers from marijuana use, and said from talking to sheriffs in states that do have legal cannabis, he believes Ohio is better off keeping it illegal.