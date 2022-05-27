'The only one in the world' | Norfolk Southern's dual-rail gang heads west through Ohio

The company's "dual-rail gang" is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of NS-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was a loud and fast-moving sight to see in Sandusky this week, as Norfolk Southern crews worked long days to replace train tracks throughout the city.



The company's "dual-rail gang," which is made up of about 80 people, is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of N.S.-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system. It is the only group in the world able to replace both rails of the tracks at the same time, according to Connor Spielmaker, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern.



"Ribbons of rail, each measuring 1,440 feet, are dropped off weeks in advance of the gang arriving," Spielmaker said in a tweet. "Then, the first few vehicles in the gang arrive and move it from alongside the current tracks to lying in the middle of the gauge."

The next machines then start removing spikes off the current rail, followed by a machine that spreads the old rail to the sides. (New rail center here, old rail in place) pic.twitter.com/HZFSgMv1Fk — Connor Spielmaker (@connaspiel) May 26, 2022

Spikes, fasteners and other parts of the old rail tracks are picked up by giant magnets during the process.



Crews are able to get through about two miles of track a day, and trains are still able to pass through on nearby tracks without stopping the workers.

“I love it,” DJ Hayes, senior supervisor for Norfolk Southern, said. “I started working for Progress Rail right out of high school, went to technical school and worked my way up.”

The rail gang is moving west through Ohio and is expected to end this section of work near Lacarne in Ottawa County.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.