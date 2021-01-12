The nation's first drug use safe sites are now open in New York City. Could Toledo be next?

During the first day that NYC's supervised injection sites were in operation, trained staff reversed two overdoses, according to officials.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an attempt to curb a surge in overdose deaths caused by laced street drugs, New York City authorized two supervised injection sites in Manhattan.

The sites started operating Tuesday and during the first day, officials said trained staff reversed two overdoses.

"What they do is make it so that people can live, right? And there's licensed professionals around that, in all actuality, can save lives," explained Julian Mack, spokesperson for Toledo's Community Solidarity Response Network.

He adds, having tools around like Narcan can save lives. He said his life has been saved by Narcan, along with thousands of others in our own community.



"A lot of people don't realize what's happening locally with the influx of fentanyl and the drug supply. A lot of people don't know, in all honesty, what drugs they're doing, and they don't know until it's too late," Mack said.

Mack explains this is an issue across the state.



"20 years ago, there were just over 300 people statewide who died from overdoses," Mack said. "Over the past year, and this is just in the state of Ohio, over the past year there have been 5,800 just in the state of Ohio alone."



Mack strongly believes the city of Toledo should adopt supervised injection sites.



"Having safe-using sites isn't going to encourage someone that's not using to use," he said, "but what it will do is save the life of somebody using and get them in contact with resources and make it happen more safely."