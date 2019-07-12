An upcoming film screening in Toledo wants aims to highlight the many disparities facing black girls in the school system.

The film is called Pushout.

It's based on a book about four black girls who are criminalized and how they work through it.

A 2018 Department of Education Office for Civil Rights study found black girls are six times more likely to get suspended and four times more likely to get arrested than white females.

Ruth Leonard, a teacher at Imagination Clay Avenue Community School uses the film start a dialogue with her students.

"So I can be able to have a conversation with you. I can tell when you're having a bad day. I can tell when somethings off. And just kinda building up our community in a way. To say I care how you feel and showing them this particular film lets them know I'm not afraid to have those conversations that teachers tend to shy away from," said Leonard, also the executive administrator for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.

The screening and a discussion will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. -until 3 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo on Glendale Avenue.