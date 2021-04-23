'The Movement' takes a door-to-door approach to allow everyone to register for a COVID vaccine

Tina Butts, the founder of The Movement, says there is a need and some people don't know how to go about registering.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A Lucas County organization is trying to spread the word and make it as easy as possible to get the vaccine.

It's called "The Movement," and volunteers are on the move with a mission.

The grassroots organization is literally making moves to get you registered for a vaccine by going door-to-door to educate people about where you can get vaccinated.

"We're gonna turn over every brick, mortar, everything. We want to get out there and make sure we get the message,," said Tina Butts, the founder of the organization.

She and a group of about ten volunteers started their mission in east Toledo, where Butts says fewer people have been vaccinated.

"There's a lot of people out here who are not educated and scared. And I got it done. You know, I got the Pfizer done two months ago. And I just think people, more people need to be more aware. A lot of people feel like they're gonna croak over and pass away," said Rhonda Harris, a volunteer.

Harris is fully vaccinated and she says she's leading by example, letting people know that's not the case.

Throughout the day, she was surprised at how many people wanted to register but hadn't been able to.

"I had an older man, he was on a cane. And he was going inside Family Food Center and he said, 'yeah I want it done,' but he didn't know how to go about it. And I said, 'I'll help you out,'" said Harris.

"It's like a light blub went off. They felt comfortable seeing people such as themselves. People that they knew, that are approaching them and they feel safe," added Butts.

Volunteers left a flyer and a phone number at homes where no one answered the door.

"The Movement" plans to continue their efforts all throughout the weekend.

"I just want people to understand that we're doing this from our heart. We know the reality of the impact that it can hsvr to help save people's lives. We're not here to try to fool or trick anybody. We're not doctors; we're, not scientists. We want them to know we had [the vaccine]. We understand the fear, cause we were there," said Butts.

The team says even if it can help just one person, this movement is making a difference.