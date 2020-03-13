TOLEDO, Ohio — All performances of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Stranahan have been postponed.

The decision comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order banning mass gatherings of 100 people or more over the next 30 days in response to concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders with the Stranahan are telling the public to hold onto their tickets as they work to reschedule the program. Representatives should be reaching out over the next week or two as the organization works with bring the show back to Toledo. The show was initially scheduled to run from March 25 – April 12, but new show dates, if possible, are still being worked out.

If you have any questions about your tickets, you are asked to refer to your original point of purchase. If you bought tickets through the Stranahan Theater Box Office, you can reach them at 419-381-8851.

