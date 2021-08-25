'The Humans Who Feed Us' exhibit at the Sandusky County Fair showcases farm workers who help put food on our tables

The project aims to allow you to see who these workers are and to draw a connection between the consumer and the workers.

The Sandusky County Fair is in full swing, just one of the awesome fairs we have across northwest Ohio during the summer.

While most nights at the fair involve families, games, and of course, fair food, this year's fair has something else.

There's an exhibit at the fair called "The Humans Who Feed Us," showcasing the faces and experiences behind the workers feeding America.

At the Justice For Migrant Women tent you can get to know the stories of farmworkers who bring food to our tables.

The project aims to humanize farmworkers.

"A great deal of our work has been really on behalf of migrant farmworker women who travel across the country to pick produce," said Monica Ramirez, the founder and president of Justice For Migrant Women.

Justice for Migrant Women is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the civil and human rights of migrant women in our country.

The organization is headquartered in Fremont, and this year, it's sharing its new campaign at the fair.

"We believe that big change can happen in small towns, small places like this one. And you know, being from Fremont, being from a rural community, we think it's really important that when we talk about food, we center it on the places where the workers are living," said Ramirez.

The project allows you to see who these workers are and to draw a connection between the consumer and the workers.

It's also highlighting the women who Justice for Migrant Women say go through the most.

"Farmworker women make, on average, about $11,000 a year. A lot of our work has been combatting sexual harassment in the work place. Unfortunately, many farmworker women have reported experiencing sexual harassment and sexual violence in the workplace," said Ramirez.

Ramirez says many times, farmworkers are out of sight and out of mind.

"I grew up here and in all the years that I remember going to this fair, as much as it's about agriculture, I can't recall a time in which I saw agricultural workers here lifted up or celebrated," said Ramirez.

But Ramierz hopes to change that, and her exhibit could be an important step.

The Humans Who Feed Us exhibit goes until Sunday. You can stop by to see it starting at 9:30 a.m. until noon or from 6 p.m. until the fair closes.