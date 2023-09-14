'The Heart of it All': State installing new signs welcoming travelers into Ohio

The total cost of the signs was $59,990.12, according to the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Drivers coming into Ohio will soon see a new sign welcoming them into the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that 36 new signs will be installed at major entry points in the state.

The new signs will say "Welcome to The Heart of it All," which reflects the state's updated branding.

“There is endless fun, excitement, joy, and adventure here in Ohio, but our state is more than just a travel destination,” DeWine said. “There is no better place to live, learn, work, and play, and now, everyone who crosses into Ohio will know that they're entering the Heart of it All."

The total cost of the signs was $59,990.12, according to the state.

The three dozen signs were made by ODOT's sign shop in Columbus. Some of the signs will be installed by ODOT crews while contractors will install the rest.

The largest sign is 40 feet wide and it will be installed on the arch that spans Interstate 70 at the Indiana border in Preble County.

“These signs act as a welcome mat, inviting visitors in and greeting residents coming home,” said State Tourism Director Sarah Wickham. “We want them to be beautiful and to represent our state’s pride, setting the tone for what you can expect during your time in our great state.”

All of the signs are expected to be installed by December.

