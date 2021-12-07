The Glass City is celebrating burgers during Toledo Burger Week

You can enjoy gourmet blends to off-menu specialties, and even beer pairings from some of your favorite local restaurants from now until July 18!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Beef Council decided the burgers are so great, they deserve their own week!

Starting July 12, cities across Ohio, including Toledo, are participating in Burger Week.

You can enjoy gourmet blends to off-menu specialties, and even beer pairings from some of your favorite local restaurants from now until July 18!

Each restauranteur and chef in the Glass City will prepare their unique take on the burger for Burger Week.

Local places participating are The Blarney, Focaccia's, Canal Side Burgers & Brew, Bar 145 and The Whitehouse Inn.

The best part is, the burgers will only be $6!

According to the Burger Week website, "the idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Ohio-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places! Burger Week will draw hardcore burger fanatics and people that can appreciate a good hearty meal."

Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton are also celebrating burgers all week.