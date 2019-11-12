FOSTORIA, Ohio — As the weather outside continues to get colder, a local domestic abuse shelter is working to spread the warmth.

The First Step in Fostoria has been offering their domestic abuse shelter to the community since 1982.

They average four families housing at any given time, but also offer many other services to those who need it.

Wednesday was the culmination of their annual coat drive called "Spread the Warmth"

Local businesses and organizations have been donating coats and other warm clothing for more than 10 years now.

Organizers said the coat drive, along with all of their other services have grown every year.

"In general, all of our programs are growing every year. And part of that has to do with the opioid crisis we've had in our communities, and other social issues that have been going on. All of our programs seem to be growing, we've already had 60 people come through and get new coats, so that's a great thing," said interim executive director Kelley Beckett.

Anyone who missed the First Step Wednesday to collect a coat or other warm clothing, can always contact their main office to see what services they can offer.