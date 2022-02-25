x
The Lucas County Rec Center mass vaccination site to close

Decreasing COVID-19 vaccination demand is the cause for the closure.
Credit: BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.
Focus on vaccine, doctor or nurse hands taking covid vaccination booster shot

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The final COVID-19 clinic at the Lucas County, Rec Center will be Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This mass vaccination site is closing because of decreasing COVID-19 vaccine demand.

The Lucas County Mass Vaccination clinic has been in operation since Jan. 5, 2021 and housed 181 clinics, where 102,126 vaccinations were administered.

COVID-19 vaccines will still be offered by The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at its downtown location. This offering will only be for those 5 and older.

Many other locations across the community will continue to offer vaccines.

For a full listing of vaccine locations, please visit: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

   

