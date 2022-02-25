The Lucas County Rec Center mass vaccination site to close

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The final COVID-19 clinic at the Lucas County, Rec Center will be Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This mass vaccination site is closing because of decreasing COVID-19 vaccine demand.
The Lucas County Mass Vaccination clinic has been in operation since Jan. 5, 2021 and housed 181 clinics, where 102,126 vaccinations were administered.
COVID-19 vaccines will still be offered by The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at its downtown location. This offering will only be for those 5 and older.
Many other locations across the community will continue to offer vaccines.
For a full listing of vaccine locations, please visit: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/