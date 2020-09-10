The ECHL announces start date for 2020-21 season; season to start under split-season format

The Toledo Walleye will be among the teams that will begin their season in January and play a 62-game season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association announced the 2020-21 hockey season will start on Dec. 11.

However, the Toledo Walleye will have to wait until Jan. 15, 2021 to hit the ice.

The season will start under a split-season format, which means not every team will begin their season on Dec. 11.

The ECHL is delaying the season for the Toledo Walleye until January 15 & they will play a 62-game schedule. (Some teams will start Dec. 11)



Winterfest, scheduled to be played at Fifth Third Field, has been moved to 2021. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 9, 2020

The teams that get a 72-game season and will start on Dec. 11 are Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita.

The rest of the teams, including the Walleye, will start their 62-game season in Jan. 15 upon jurisdictional approval.

#ECHL and @thephpa announce a confirmed start date of Dec. 11 for the 2020-21 Season



INFO ⬇️https://t.co/zad0Q5eBk9 — ECHL (@ECHL) October 9, 2020

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from Dec. 11 to Jan. 14 will be announced in the near future.

It is unclear at this time if fans will be allowed to attend the games.

One team, the Atlanta Gladiators, have elected to take a voluntary suspension for the upcoming season due to COVID-19 restrictions; the Gladiators will return to play for the 2021-22 season.

Under the split-season scenario, league standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

In light of this announcement, the Toledo Walleye have rescheduled Winterfest from Dec. 2020 to Dec. 2021.

“This is not an announcement we wanted to make, and we waited as long as we could to make it,” said Toledo Walleye President and CEO Joe Napoli. “With the new anticipated split-season and the Walleye opting to begin in January, our entire focus is to safely get hockey back into the Huntington Center. We continue to work with the Lucas-County Health Department and the State of Ohio to get clearance and a better understanding of seating capacities for both the upcoming Walleye and Mud Hens season.”

Winterfest 2020 was originally scheduled to run from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3 and feature two outdoor Walleye games at Fifth Third Field.