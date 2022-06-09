The Cocoon domestic violence shelter recognizing 17 years of service and celebrating survivors with parking lot party

The Cocoon opened its doors following four back-to-back domestic violence-related homicides in Wood County which took place in front of children.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — This month, The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, is celebrating 17 years of providing hope and help to survivors in the Wood County community.

The Cocoon opened its doors June 14, 2005, following four back-to-back domestic violence-related homicides in Wood County which took place in front of children.

Within hours of opening its doors, the first survivor and her child were moving in and within two weeks the 12-bed shelter was full. Even after expanding shelter capacity to accommodate 24 individuals in recent years, the shelter has stayed close to full capacity ever since.

On Saturday, June 25, The Cocoon is inviting the community to join their 17th-anniversary celebration at the 2nd Annual Parking Lot Party.

The event will be held at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 250 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green, from 1 - 11 p.m.

The family-friendly event will include food trucks and live entertainment, yard games, opportunities to win great prizes and more.

While there is no entry fee, there is a suggested $5 donation at the door.

All donations will be put directly back into supporting programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Arlyn’s will show their support by donating $1 per pint or piece of Arlyn’s merchandise sold that day and the State Bank GIVES Truck will be on hand and donate the proceeds from all food sales.

“The Cocoon is a result of Wood County’s commitment to providing the opportunity for safety, healing and justice to each and every resident," Kathy Mull, The Cocoon’s Executive Director, said.

"We look forward to seeing our friends at Arlyn’s on June 25, and celebrating them – the survivors who have been brave enough to step forward and our friends, families and community leaders, who have been the foundation for the growth and success of the agency over the past 17 years," Mull said. "Without their support and the vision of our founders, we would not be able to positively impact the lives of more than 800 survivors annually."

Visit The Cocoon on Facebook to learn more or call 419-373-1730, ext. 1002 for details.

If you are in need of support services, call 419-373-1730 and select option #2 to speak to a trained advocate 24/7.