Cleveland Orchestra plays on despite the COVID-19 pandemic

"Music at its finest has the ability to inspire to heal, to motivate and lift people up," said one member of the Cleveland Orchestra.

CLEVELAND — Music has a way of bringing people together, lifting spirits, and bringing joy to someone who may be going through a tough time.

The Cleveland Orchestra was forced to cancel in-person Holiday concerts this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The performers didn't practice together for a period of six months.

Principal Cellist Mark Kosower has been with the Orchestra for ten years playing the Chello and said safety measures are required when practicing on stage. "Anybody coming to work has a COVID test once a week who will be coming to Severance Hall, and we have temperature checks every day," said Kosower.

He also said that there are social distancing guidelines on the stage which makes playing music together more difficult because you are hearing more of your own sound, rather than the group sound and it's challenging.

The Orchestra has recently partnered with the Cleveland Clinic and launched a series called "Music Medicine Initiative."

That's just one of the ways the Orchestra is trying to bring joy during these difficult times.

The Orchestra is still organizing ways to provide a virtual concert for the Holidays. You can check their website for updates and streaming formation at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/