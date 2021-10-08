The Beirut and La Fiesta share lessons learned on keeping employees and customers happy through a year in the pandemic

The restaurant owners were able to keep most of their staff through flexibility and sacrifices they experienced themselves.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer comes to an end, and COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, restaurateurs are taking into account what they've learned.

They're sharing what's worked over for them over the past year and a half, and if they're ready for another difficult time ahead.

For establishments such as The Beirut Restaurant in Toledo, it's been a sizzling summer so far.

"We were very lucky as we kept all our kitchen staff. Even 90-to-95% of them stayed. They worked hard," said Labib Hajjar, part-owner of The Beirut Restaurant.

And business has also been busy for La Fiesta in Maumee.

"We've been blessed in the community that we are in. I think Toledo, Maumee, Perrysburg, Holland, Springfield. They been so good to us," said Juan Fuentes, owner of La Fiesta in Maumee.

But with the season coming to an end, and COVID-19 cases climbing, some businesses are still waiting to see what'll happen.

The past year has been a lesson that left them with some tricks up their sleeves.

"We're lucky that if the dishwasher didn't show up, somebody else is gonna go in there and the cook, or the grill guy didn't show up, somebody will go. You have to be flexible that way," said Hajjar.

Hajjar is also a former member of the Ohio Restaurant Advisory board.

He and owners like Fuentes say it's about keeping the employees happy, so they keep you happy.

"One of the things I told them is that, if you're here every day, I will be here with you every day. So for a year period, I don't take no day off. No break. Once we got back to normal, I started giving them a couple of days off here, maybe a week off for them," said Fuentes.

Both restaurants were able to keep the majority of their staff, whether with raises or flexible hours. But they insist the hard work doesn't stop there.

"I always boast that I have over 200-and-something years in the kitchen. I got people been here for a really long, long time and they're very local. I'm very proud of them," said Hajjar.

Hajjar says if you are a business that is struggling or in need of some advice then you should reach out to the Ohio Restaurant Association. You can visit its website at ohiorestaurant.org.