The Arts Commission, Lucas Co. Commissioners, City of Toledo announce funding available for arts-based non-profits

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In a press conference Thursday, plans were announced for additional funding to go towards arts-based non-profits in Toledo.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo joined the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo for a press conference to announce the launch of the application process for the Toledo-Lucas County American Rescue Plan Act fund for arts organizations.

During the 11 a.m. press conference at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center in south Toledo, The Arts Commission expressed it will be administering grants to qualifying non-profit organizations with a primary arts and cultural mission.

The grants will be funded from $3.5 million in ARPA funds from Lucas County and $2.5 million in ARPA funds from the City of Toledo.

The application period for grants will open October 20 with. The deadline is set for November 16. Applications and guidelines are available on The Arts Commission website at www.theartscommission.org.