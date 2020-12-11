The Area Office of Aging hosting virtual expo Thursday

Attendees will learn about a free tablet initiative aimed at helping family caregivers who may be indeed of technology training.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Area Office on Aging is making sure are prepared to take care of their aging loved ones with a virtual expo Thursday starting at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Dr. Donnie Batie is a nationally-recognized geriatrician who will be the event’s keynote speaker presenting on the topic of caregiving, social isolation and how to stay connected.

Attendees at the event will be informed about a free tablet initiative aimed at helping family caregivers who do not technology get the technology and training they need to connect to live, local, virtual programs aimed at reducing caregiver stress and improving socialization.

The caregivers in attendance will also be informed about how they can get free Thanksgiving dinner meal boxes.