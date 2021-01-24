The Ability Center needs fosters for 'Assistance Dog' program

The pandemic has changed the way they train their dogs. But the center has tailored the program to help make it as flexible as possible for the foster parents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dog lovers listen up: The Ability Center is in need of more foster parents to help house and train dogs in its 'Assistance Dogs' program.

A spokesperson for the organization says the pandemic has changed the way they train their dogs but they have tailored the program to help make it as flexible as possible for the foster parents.

"with the Assistance Dog program we really had to do a lot of adapting but we certainly utilized technology through Zoom for our foster classes and for some of our matching opportunities with people," The Ability Center's Jenny Barlos said.

She says they have had to step up their foster recruitment because other programs at the center were shut down due to COVID-19.

