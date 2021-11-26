The Ability Center in Sylvania is in need of puppy raisers

'Tis the season of giving and what better way to give back than be a puppy raiser for a service dog?

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Service dogs are vital for people living with a disability.

The Ability Center in Sylvania provides those trained service dogs to several in need in our area, but the facility is now asking for help from the public for the puppies.

Jamie Maziarz has multiple sclerosis and she's had a service dog since 2006. She said without the puppy raisers getting these dogs ready to go, her life would be a lot harder.

"It would be a whole lot more empty. I would probably be depressed," said Maziarz. "Out in public specifically, my life would be a lot harder. A lot harder."

Maziarz explained having her dog Franklin is critical for her physically and mentally. But it also wouldn't be possible without volunteers like Jamie Butz.

She's a puppy raiser, which is something the facility is in need of. "Basically, you get to play with them, love them, have fun with them, help with the potty training and help with the beginning stages of training."

Butz explained saying goodbye to the dog after 11 weeks can be a tear-jerker. But the outcome makes it worth it. "Knowing and seeing the results they have and how they help people is amazing."

If you're interested in being a puppy raiser, you can fill out the application on the center's website at www.abilitycenter.org or call 419-885-5733.

People who are already dog owners can foster, too.