PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Some got in a little fitness before the Thanksgiving feast.

While many look forward to Thanksgiving dinner, some woke up bright and early to burn it off before it even reached their bellies.

That was the idea as nearly 100 people turned out in Perrysburg to the second annual Thanksgiving Turkey Torcher.

Ken Weschkee owns the farm, where the obstacle course is set up, and helped organize the event.

"It's an event to benefit three charities this year, Perrysburg First United Methodist Church, UPLYFT Toledo and Toys for Tots," he said.

The outdoor course featured 17 different challenges to get your blood pumping in the brisk November weather. In addition to a $10 registration fee, participants also needed to bring a new toy or a cleaning product. And a lot of people had some fun with it.

"It's a turkey torcher, why wouldn't I wear a turkey suit during the turkey torcher," participant James Thomas Jenkins said, while wearing a turkey costume.

Thanksgiving is a family holiday and racers say it's time to be thankful for what you have and help those that do not.

"There's so many families that don't have the luxury of sitting down and having a meal with their families members and friends," participant Ryan Bowling said. "An event like this helps in a way that there's food and goods that are donated to the individuals that need those sorts of things that may not have like others."

Weschkee said this year's event raised almost double the money and he hopes to continue growing the event next year.

RELATED: All of these places are closed on Thanksgiving Day

RELATED: 1 dog left in Wood County Humane Society ahead of Thanksgiving Day

RELATED: Where to go for Thanksgiving meals