Will there be turkey? Thanksgiving shoppers affected by inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio — As people finish up Thanksgiving shopping, the price of buying everything for a full dinner can dampen the spirits of those hoping to stuff themselves with turkey.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Price Index, the price of all groceries has gone up over 10% since January.

With prices across the board hitting record highs, multiple shoppers inside Monnette's Market on Glendale Avenue said they plan on scaling back their Thanksgiving or asking guests to each bring an item, instead of one family preparing the whole spread.

"It's tough this year. Everything has gone up," Toledoan Dave Swartz said.

For some shoppers, the inflated prices have forced them to make hard decisions about what will make it onto the family table.

"It's just been horrible, trying to pick what you can have, and $3 or $4 for something that was a $1.99? It's gone way up," local Theresa Holmes said.

But of the many staples, turkey has seen a jump in prices that could cause some families to shell out even more cash for the centerpiece of every Thanksgiving dinner.

Area grocery stores are selling full turkeys from anywhere between 99 cents to $2.29 per pound, a significant hike from last year's average price of $1.15 per pound, according to the USDA.

Swartz said his family can afford to bite the bullet this year, but that there are many who will likely be priced out, like "anyone who's young and has a family to provide for, and also on the other direction too, seniors who are on limited incomes."

Monette's Manager Jimmy VanDyke said the store is already seeing the side effects, noting that even their normally bustling Thanksgiving rush took longer than usual to pick up this year.

"Naturally, everything is kind of inflated this year, for numerous reasons," he said. "But you'll definitely get people who notice that a head of lettuce is $4."

Shoppers flocking to stores to grab the final items for Thursday are met with the ugly reality of inflation, which causes locals like Swartz to be more thankful about what is available on the table this year.