Thanksgiving price check: Here's what turkey, potatoes, green beans will cost you

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Thanksgiving is officially a week away and if you're one of many people heading to the grocery store this weekend, WTOL 11 wants to help you stretch your dollar and save money on everything you need to make Thanksgiving dinner.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average price of a turkey right now is about $1.50 per pound, which is up 24% from last year. We visited area grocery stores to check out the prices on Thanksgiving meal staples. Here's what we found (all prices are per pound):

Turkey

Meijer: $0.33 - limit one per customer

Kroger: $0.49

Walmart: $0.87

Walt Churchill: $1.79

Potatoes

Meijer: $0.89

Kroger: $0.89

Walmart: $0.98

Sweet potatoes

Meijer: $0.25

Walmart: $0.64

Kroger: $0.69

Green beans

Kroger: $0.99

Walmart: $1.68

Meijer: $1.69