TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving is just 10 days away and if the idea of hosting this year is giving you anxiety, don't worry.

Chef Erika Rapp from Registry Bistro has a few tips and tricks to help you ace your Thanksgiving and wow your guests.

When it comes to the turkey, she recommends you take it out of the freezer at least three days before you cook it. A simple brine mixture brings out the flavor of the meat and keeps it simple when you cook it.

If you're wondering how big of a turkey you need, Rapp said it's simple. Estimate a pound of turkey per person, and this will leave you with some of those delicious Thanksgiving day leftovers.

Finally, Rapp explained it's best to take the temperature of your turkey in between the breast and the thigh for the most accurate reading. "Put the thermometer all the way in and then pull it out halfway to read," she said.

One of Rapp's simple, yet tasty, dishes include sweet potato biscuits. These savory appetizers are simple and fluffy with potential to be a side dish or a party favorite.

If you're looking for ways to get creative with your Thanksgiving meal, Rapp thinks desserts are an easy way to wow your guests.

"When preparing desserts for other people, I like to have something that's creamy, something that's chocolate, something that's fruit. It covers the gamut of everyone's tastes," Rapp explained.

Rapp's profiteroles are a great example. With different fillings and toppings, you can make these sweet cream puff twists however you like. You'll find her recipes below:

Profiteroles (cream puffs)

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

4 oz. butter

pinch kosher salt

1 tsp. vanilla paste

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

2. Combine the water, milk, butter, salt, sugar and vanilla paste in a medium saucepan and bring to a slight simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium, add the flour all at once, mix vigourously with a stiff whisk to start then move to a wooden spoon or stiff spatula until the dough pulls away from the sides of the pan and the bottom of the pan is clean, with no dough sticking to it. A bit of crust on the bottom of the pan is completely normal. Dough should be glossy and smooth. (About 2-5 minutes)

3. Remove from heat and add eggs one by one until each is mixed smoothly

4. Mix thoroughly with electric mixer or wooden spoon.

5. Place dough in a large pastry bag fitted with a plain large tip.

6. Pipe 16-18 medium size mounds onto parchment-lined sheet pan. Space 1 inch apart as they will double in size while baking.

7. Bake for 20 min, until golden brown and hollow on inside.

8. Remove and let cool to room temp. Can be filled with cream by poking a small hole in the bottom and/or dip them in melted chocolate or other dipping. Top with nuts, powdered sugar, or other garnish.

Sweet Potato Biscuits

1 cup chilled sweet potato puree

1 cup chilled buttermilk

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. light brown sugar

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. allspice

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 stick of butter grated on a large cheese grater

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

2. Mix sweet potato and buttermilk together with brown sugar set aside.

3. Sift together dry ingredients in a large bowl

4. Grate cold butter over dry ingredients and then mix together by hand until well incorporated and resembles a pea meal. Be sure not to overwork the butter to the point that it melts. You want the butter to stay cold as this creates a flakier biscuit..

5. Once butter is mixed, add the sweet potato/buttermilk mixture using a rubber spatula mix together until well incorporated but don't overmix.

6. Turn onto floured surface and lightly roll until 1" thick.

7. Using a floured 2" cutter, cut biscuits and place on a lined, ungreased sheet pan.

8. Brush top with melted butter and a little finishing salt.

9. Bake for 12-15 min (check in 10)