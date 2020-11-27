Thankful on Thanksgiving: Community shares what they are most grateful to have this year

Despite the pandemic, a lot of WTOL 11 viewers chose to look on the bright side this year and focus on the good things.

This the season to be jolly, but it's easier said than done for many of us in the middle of a pandemic.

Still, some of you are choosing to look on the bright side of things this Thanksgiving, although his year has been unlike any other.

"This is been a very difficult year for us and for a lot of people with COVID-19, our economy going up and down. So much uncertainty," said Chaz Boes, the pastor at Vida Church in Toledo.

"It's probably the worst year of my life. So, but you just have to make the best of it," Pete Schnapp, from Monclova Township, added.

However, on Thanksgiving day many of you are choosing to see the light at the end of the tunnel and focus on the things you are thankful to have.

"With anything right, health is important. Definitely happy everyone in my family is healthy. Happy that my dog here is healthy," Aniroodh Reddy. from Holland, said.

"This has been the first year that I've been a father. So this year, in the midst of all the pain and sorrow and trauma, we were so excited to be able to celebrate our first Thanksgiving with our baby girl," Boes added.

"I've walked over a thousand miles this year and over 2.3 million steps," Schnapp said.

"My family because they're really important to me," Angela Jankowski added.

Other's answers included having food on the table and family to lean on.

But what's the secret to keeping positive in such a difficult time?

"Just to be thankful for the little things. Health over all is the most important," Austin Jankowski, from Sylvania, said.

"Don't focus on the negatives. Focus on what you have and honestly in America compared to countries like India where my family's from, we have a lot more here than we do over there. So I just say focus on how good life is," Reddy said.

"Today's a day of being thankful and I would say that we should take today's message into the rest of 2020 and into 2021. Put a lot of these political things aside. Put a lot of our conspiracies aside. A lot of negatives aside and take the message of today into tomorrow," Boes added.