TOLEDO, Ohio — About once a week, Toledo Fire & Rescue crews are called to an emergency on the roads, where they’re asked to extricate people trapped in cars after an accident.

When they're not on fire calls, TFRD crews are in meetings and training to make sure everyone is prepared and in sync. So, about twice a week, our first responders train to rescue people who were involved in car accidents.

They use the jaws of life for a variety of needs. Sometimes, under calmer conditions, they pry open car doors. But there are a lot of challenges when it's for real such as medical emergencies, weather conditions and time restrictions.

"We just talked about scene set up when we arrived and the things we expect to be set up and ready to go. We set up the scene and we'll practice every cut or pull or push we can think of. So, when it actually happens at a scene, they're ready to go, put it together and make things happen," Lt. Greg Yingling said.

LKQ Pick Your Part has been making this available for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department for the last four years. The crews can come out and get some really great chances to practice under casual circumstances, train new people and learn how to use this equipment for extrication.

