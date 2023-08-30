TFRD responds to multiple fires at east Toledo mobile home park

The 1300 and 1400 blocks of Miami Street were closed for three and a half hours overnight while Toledo Fire crews battled a blaze that spread to four mobile homes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews tackled a large fire at a mobile home park that closed Miami Street for several hours overnight in east Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews arrived on the scene Tuesday shortly before midnight in the 1400 block of Miami Street near Oakdale Avenue at a mobile home park. They were met with heavy fire that had engulfed four trailers within the park.

The mobile homes were vacant, officials told WTOL 11 on the scene. A fire investigator was called out to determine the cause of the fire.

The 1300 and 1400 blocks of Miami Street were closed for three and a half hours, stretching into early Wednesday.

Toledo Edison also responded to the scene due to the presence of live wires that had fallen.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the fire reignited and TFRD responded. Police closed Miami Street for an additional 45 minutes in the area.

