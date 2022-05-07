Toledo Fire & Rescue crews respond to 921 calls over holiday weekend

From fires to injuries, Toledo's first responders took hundreds of calls, with some related to fireworks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past holiday weekend, responding to more than 920 calls.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe with TFRD says the department averages 170 calls per day and this holiday weekend, there were about 230 calls a day.

Despite Toledo opting out of the fireworks law, that still didn't change the number of calls for firefighters.

"We ask every year for people to follow the law is what we want and they choose not to do that in regards to how they display the fireworks that they have," Rahe said.

He says with many houses close together in neighborhoods, lighting off fireworks can have an impact on your neighbors.

"What you shoot off in your backyard does not mean it's going to land in your backyard it can go anywhere, it can go a couple blocks over," Rahe said.

There were seven fire incidents that TFRD responded to from Friday to early Tuesday morning and that number could go up after more investigations into other fires are finished.

"We did see an uptick in the outdoor fires and we feel that they are associated with fireworks," Rahe said. "We had reports of people saying there were fireworks in the area but when we get there and put it out, without the evidence it's hard to specifically say that so it goes down as undetermined."

