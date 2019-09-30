TOLEDO, Ohio — The eighth fatal fire of the year in Toledo has prompted the fire department to hand out fire safety pamphlets in several neighborhoods.

According to TFRD, it was time for the department to get in touch with residents and share information regarding fire prevention and safety.

This was done in neighborhoods that have had a fire recently, so the department can help prevent residents from being at risk.

Woman dies in west Toledo house fire

Two semis catch fire at Craig Transportation Co. in Perrysburg

Local recovery house catches fire in north Toledo

"It's basically, it's designed to give them information about having an escape plan. What they need to have with an escape plan, who needs to know about the escape plan, everybody in a residence needs to be aware of it," Pvt. Sterling Rahe, Public Information Officer for TFRD said.

The fire department said they try to pass out these pamphlets yearly and on a regular basis - not just when there is a fire.

These reminders are important for TFRD because first responders always see situations in which damage caused by fires could be limited if only residents knew some safety tips.

Officials said one of the biggest problems they encounter is the lack of working smoke detectors. If you need a fire alarm or want to know more about fire safety, the fire department is asking you to reach out to them.

MORE FROM WTOL:

New limo service provides a free ride to downtown Toledo restaurants

Leaving the month on a high note: Toledo has record-breaking September

The Toledo Museum of Art's newest installation looks like thousands of fireflies

100 people facing layoffs in Guardian Fabrication factory closure