TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews put out a house fire in west Toledo late Sunday night.

The fire happened at a home on the 300 block of Tudor near Canada Southern Ave. around midnight.

Crews say heavy smoke was coming from the second floor when they arrived to the scene.

The fire was put out quickly and a fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

One person lives in the home but was not there at the time of the fire.