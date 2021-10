Investigators are working to determine where and how this fire started.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene of a fire at a south Toledo duplex early Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Orchard St. near Broadway St. and South Ave. around 2:39 a.m.

Fire officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The duplex has an upstairs and a downstairs; most of the damage was done to the downstairs with slight damage upstairs.