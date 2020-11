Neighbors say one man has lived in the home for about a year, but was not home at the time of the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue is investigating a west Toledo house fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on the 4000 block of Commonwealth.

Crews say heavy smoke was pouring out of the home when they arrived to the scene.

