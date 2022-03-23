TFRD holding Naloxone giveaway event Thursday and Friday in east Toledo

Education on opiate addiction, signs of overdose and how to administer Naloxone, along with Naloxone kits and drug deactivation bags, will be provided.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is holding a community distribution of Naloxone in a continuing effort to help those battling opiate addiction.

Naloxone kits will be offered to anyone who feels they have a need for this life-saving medication.

TFRD is partnering with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and Healing Communities Study for the Naloxone distribution event, which will take place at the East Toledo Family Center on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The address is 1020 Varland Ave., at the lower lot NHA Clinic Entrance.

A small group will also be moving through the surrounding neighborhood to provide Naloxone kits to the community.

Members will also be providing education regarding opiate addiction, what to do if you encounter an overdose and how to administer Naloxone.