TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene of a west Toledo fire Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of Talbot.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is believed to be occupied.

Firefighters say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom; heavy fire was seen in the upstairs portion of the home when crews arrived to the scene.