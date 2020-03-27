TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a duplex fire early Friday morning.

The fire is happening on the 1700 block of Oakwood Ave.

Crews say heavy smoke was coming from the second floor when they arrived.

The people who live on the first floor were able to get out safely.

It's unclear at this time if anyone lives on the second floor.

The duplex sustained heavy damage to the roof area; the battalion chief credits good work by his crews on knocking down the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.