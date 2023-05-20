First responders honor those lost to suicide in moment of silence

Toledo firefighters and police officers turned on their emergency lights to honor fellow responders lost to suicide during Friday event.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and the Toledo Police Department Critical Incident Stress Management Team gathered at Toledo Fire Station 4 Friday night to draw attention to mental health issues for first responders.

There, police and fire crews turned on their emergency lights for one minute in support of fellow responders lost to suicide in the ninth annual “We Remember” night.

Joshua Archer, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's Employee Assistance Program coordinator, said heroes need help too. While many in law enforcement, EMS, and the fire department can feel as if they have the world on their shoulders, they must not let those feelings take over.

"Things like depression and hopelessness grow in the dark," Archer said. "So if you expose them, share them with people. Allow people to help you carry that load, it can improve it."

Recent data from the Firefighters Behavioral Health Alliance, found 49.8% of firefighters admitted feeling emotionally detached and isolated, long recognized as mental-health stress.

Additionally, from 2014-2020, more firefighters died by suicide than in the line of duty.

The goal of Friday's event, which was organized during Mental Health Awareness month, was to honor those lost, while also letting all first responders know there is no shame in asking for help.

