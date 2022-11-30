TFRD battle west Toledo hotel fire Wednesday morning

A fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Benore Road, just south of Alexis Road behind Meijer.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a fire at a three-story hotel in west Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Benore Road, just south of Alexis Road behind Meijer. The third floor and attic have been affected by the fire.

One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. They are expected to be OK. All guests and employees were evacuated without injuries.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe, with TFRD, tells WTOL 11 downed power lines are believed to be the cause of the fire.

Heavy winds are making it difficult to extinguish the fire as crews continue to put it out.

Power to the hotel has been shut off, along with the streets lights and traffic lights on Benore Road. The traffic light at Benore Road and Alexis Road is currently out, as well.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.