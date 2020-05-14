TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters were battling flames at the Five Points Courtyard apartment complex on Thursday afternoon in west Toledo.

Crews responded to the fire just before noon on Thursday. TFD said when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames on all three floors of the large apartment complex.

It has not been confirmed what started the fire but TFD says the fire possibly started on the ground level.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.

