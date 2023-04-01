TFD: Approx. 1500 gallons of fuel spilled in downtown Toledo

Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski says a tanker was trying to turn down an alley off of Washington St. when it ran into a dumpster.

TOLEDO, Ohio — About 1,500 gallons of gasoline and a "diesel product" was spilled into a downtown Toledo street on Saturday afternoon after a tanker truck ran into a dumpster.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski said the tanker tried to turn into an alley off of Washington St. near Gratiot St. around 1:15 p.m. when it ran into the dumpster.

The truck was carrying about 3,000 gallons of fuel in a compartmentalized tanker system.

About half of that fuel was spilled into a parking lot and onto the curb.

City of Toledo Environmental Services Division says any fuel, upon entering the sewer system, would directly feed to Toledo's water reclamation center.

Environmental services was determined the product was contained to the sewer system and there was no release to the public waterway.

At 4 p.m. Lt. Sterling Rahe, with Toledo fire said it has been determined that the spill will have no effect to the public waterway.

A private clean up company was handling the spill.

The rest of the fuel in the damaged tanker was transferred to an empty one.

Officials had to close Washington Street between St. Clair and Summit St. while clean up takes place.

"We'll try to get it open as soon as possible," Kaminski said. "Obviously we're aware of the Mud Hens game being down there and everything and that can impeach some of that traffic."

No one was injured in the incident.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Ohio EPA but have not heard back.

