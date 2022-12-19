Text-to-911 service available in Sandusky County

To connect with 911 operators, simply text a message to the phone number 911. When texting, clarity and brevity, without abbreviations, is important.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — If you're in an emergency, it's not always practical, or safe, to call 9-1-1. Now, there's a new way to connect with emergency services in Sandusky County: text.

A few years ago, Sandusky County voters approved an emergency services levy that helped upgrade the county's 911 dispatch capabilities.

After that initial upgrade, the system began offering a text-to-911 function for anyone in the county a few weeks ago.

"We can not pigeonhole the way people contact us.," Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said. "We have to be open to be contacted in any scenario in any way, shape or form that people need to contact us so that we can provide the assistance that they need. And this is just the next step in that."

To connect with 911 operators, simply text a message to the phone number 911.

Sandusky County Emergency Management director Lisa Kuelling said clarity is key when texting the number.

"In the message section, they just want to be very clear about what their issue is: very simple words, no abbreviations, and the address location they are at," Kuelling said.

Dispatchers will be able to respond in text as well. Hilton said the goal of the text service is to make it as easy as possible for people to reach out when they need help.

It can be a vital tool in helping people who are trapped in unsafe situations.

"If it's domestic violence, you may have a child, a 14 to 15-year-old child who is in a home where there is a very intense domestic violence situation going on, who is unable to actually, physically be able to get up and call and talk to the dispatcher and tell them what's going on," Hilton said as an example.

The text-to-911 service is now fully integrated with every major cell provider in Sandusky County.

The county also has the potential to pay to upgrade the service even further in the future to include picture and video capabilities as well.