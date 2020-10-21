'TEXT-2-911' now available in Wood County

'Dialing 911 in an emergency is still the preferred way to request help, and the public is reminded to call if they can, text if they can’t,' the sheriff said.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is now offering 'TEXT-2-911' to report emergencies for those who cannot safely call 911 in a dangerous situation, for those who are hearing impaired and those who have a speech disability.

As text messaging is one of the primary ways that people communicate today; the 911 community is constantly striving to meet the evolving needs of the public, and right now, that means implementing 'TEXT-2-911.'

“Dialing 911 in an emergency is still the preferred way to request help, and the public is reminded to call if you can, text if you can’t. Texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice call to 911. We are excited to be able to launch this service to our citizens of Wood County.” Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

TEXT-2-911 does provide another layer of safety options; however, there are some limitations with texting in an emergency situation. For information on how TEXT-2-911 will work, please visit www.woodcountysheriff.com for additional details.