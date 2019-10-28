FREMONT, Ohio — There is still time to apply for a scholarship that will pay for all of your college courses.

The Workforce Demand Scholarship at Terra State Community College aims to help fill the workforce needs in Ohio with more skilled workers.

In it's second year, the program offers to pay the difference between a student's remaining tuition as well as offering a Pell Grant for 15 different degrees.

The courses taken range from accounting, to manufacturing and robotics, to allied health trades.

The program is open to up to 200 students this school year and 162 have been awarded the scholarship.

Anyone interested can still apply for the 2020 scholarship from now through March.

The classes taken at Terra for free under the scholarship can either lead to an associates degree or be transferred to a four-year university.

"My best advice for students and parents is to take a look at what we can offer at the community college level. A lot of these courses, because we are a part of the state system, will transfer to other four-year public school," said Terra President Ron Schumacher

The deadline for the Workforce Demand Scholarship is April 15.