Titan Kids Club replacing traditional event for children at Terra State Community College

Terra was forced to cancel this year's Kids College event, so the hope is Titan Kids Club can be a good replacement

FREMONT, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic is causing cancellations across our community That list includes an annual event for local kids at Terra State Community College.

But there is a new event kicking off this fall to replace it.

Terra State Community college has launched the Titan Kids Club.

Kids in first through eighth grade can learn about anything ranging from cooking and fitness the STEM experiments and more every other Saturday.

The number of classes offered each week will depend on how many kids are signed up, and each class will have a cap of nine students.

The goal of the Titan Kids Club is to make sure local children have the opportunity to get a well-rounded slate of experiences.

"Getting that social knowledge out there and working on things. And we get to put a lot of fun with it because we don't have to do homework like they do at school, so they have a lot of fun," Terra State Coordinator of community education Holly Hoffman said.

And work is also currently underway for a planned Titan Teens club for ninth through 12th grade students.

"More leadership type classes, there will be some fun classes. Things like time management, preparing for your SATs, a lot of things like that, resume writing," Hoffman said.

Registration for Titans Kids Club is $35 per child or a membership to access all classes for $25. And households with more than one child attending will also receive a discount.

The first round of classes start-up on Sept. 12 and will run through April.